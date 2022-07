Pourquoi le meurtre de Shinzo Abe hantera longtemps le Japon

This is how rare gun violence is in Japan.



In 2021, there were 10 shootings and 8 of them were yakuza-related. There was 1 gun death, 4 injuries.



In 2020, there were 17 shootings, 14 yakuza-related, 4 deaths, 5 injuries. @juliaminuma compiled this data from the police: pic.twitter.com/emWVVpZrW4